Review – “Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return” Starter Decks Bring “Encanto” and More to the Popular TCG

It’s almost that time once again. That’s right: another Disney Lorcana TCG is nearly here. Later this month, Ursula’s Return will hit store shelves, bringing new characters, properties, and more to the game. Of course, the latest chapter also means new starter decks — so let’s take a closer look at them.

Please note: Ravensburger provided me with both starter decks for the purposes of review. The opinions are my own.

First, the starter decks for Ursula’s Return will come in two flavors: Amber/Amethyst and Sapphire/Steel. Notably, this is the first time since The First Chapter that these combinations have been offered for starter decks.

Speaking of The First Chapter, as revealed during the recent Lorecast, this fourth installment will also cap a major part of the story. In essence, Ursula’s Return is the culmination of Disney Lorcana’s first year (and what a year it’s been!). Of course, while these decks do feature some characters we’ve seen before, it also brings in some highly-anticipated new ones.

If you’re an Encanto fan, then you’ll definitely want to pick up the Amber/Amethyst starter deck. Not only does it feature Mirabel and Bruno on the cover (corresponding to the deck’s two foil cards) but also includes several other members of the Familia Madrigal including Agustin, Felix, Julieta, Antonio, Camilo, Dolores, Isabela, Luisa, and Pepa. Even the Casita factors into the set as one of the latest Locations cards.

I do want to mention that, like with the Into the Inklands sets, these two starter decks do contain a few previously-released cards alongside new ones. This includes cards from The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, and Into the Inklands. That said, one super clever choice here is bringing Mickey Mouse – Detective back in the Sapphire/Steel set. That’s because this card happens to feature a clue that pointed to Ursula way back then.

While the gameplay of Disney Lorcana is growing increasingly complex, I’ll admit that I’m personally more drawn to the art. So, as I did in my previous review, I did want to highlight some of my favorite cards found in these two starter decks:

Mickey Mouse – Leader of the Band (Filipe Laurentino)

Mirabel Madrigal – Prophecy Finder (Samanta Erdini)

Stitch – Alien Dancer (Aisha Durmagambetova)

Lost in the Woods (Ellie Horie)

Antonio Madrigal – Animal Expert (Ellie Horie)

Poor Unfortunate Souls (Denny Minonne)

One Last Hope (Alice Pisoni)

Anna – True Hearted (Leonardo Giammichele)

Pascal – Inquisitive Pet (Noukah)

All in all, Ursula’s Return is a great way to cap off an outstanding first year for Disney Lorcana. And while I’m mostly in it for the art, I can’t help but be impressed by the way the game’s story has developed since The First Chapter. What will year 2 bring? I can’t wait to find out.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return will be released to local game stores on May 17th (note: players can use the store locator tool on Ravensburger’s site) followed by mass retailers on May 31st.

What’s Included in the Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return Starter Decks

List of cards in the Ursula’s Return Amber/Amethyst Starter Deck

Agustin Madrigal – Clumsy Dad (3x)

Ariel – Singing Mermaid

Félix Madrigal – Fun-Loving Family Man (2x)

Julieta Madrigal – Excellent Cook (2x)

Mickey Mouse – Leader of the Band (2x)

Mirabel Madrigal – Gift of the Family (foil)

Mirabel Madrigal – Prophecy Finder (3x)

Prince Eric – Seafaring Prince (3x)

Rolly – Hungry Pup* (2x) (Into the Inklands)

Sebastian – Court Composer* (2x) (The First Chapter)

Stitch – Alien Dancer (3x)

Heal What Has Been Hurt* (2x) (Into the Inklands)

Healing Glow* (2x) (The First Chapter)

Look at This Family

Lost in the Woods (2x)

Antonio Madrigal – Animal Expert (3x)

Bruno Madrigal – Out of the Shadows (foil)

Camilo Madrigal – Prankster (2x)

Dolores Madrigal – Easy Listener (2x)

Elsa – Queen Regent* (3x) (The First Chapter)

HeiHei – Persistent Presence* (2x) (Rise of the Floodborn)

Isabela Madrigal – Golden Child

Luisa Madrigal – Magically Strong One (2x)

Marshmallow – Terrifying Snowman (3x)

Pepa Madrigal – Weather Maker

The Queen – Hateful Rival* (2x) (Into the Inklands)

Tick-Tock – Ever-Present Pursuer (2x)

Poor Unfortunate Souls (2x)

Casa Madrigal – Casita (3x)

List of cards in the Ursula’s Return Sapphire/Steel Starter Deck