Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Donald Duck 90, World Oceans Day, The Incredibles

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Donald Duck, Tigger, the Incredibles and more.

. It’s a big year for Donald Duck as the feathered fowl celebrates nine decades of entertainment! Fans can commemorate Donald with a Disney Studios pin, or a fun blind box series that forms a beret

Baby Moana is happily visiting the water for World Oceans Day and there’s an adorable pin to mark the occasion. Her animal pals, Pua and Hei Hei might not be headed to the water but they are featured in a 2-pack set you’re sure to love.

Speaking of pin sets, Beauty and the Beast’s Lumiere and Cogsworth lend their faces to another 2-pack; and the Incredibles team up for blind box series where each package includes 2 mystery pins.

Wrapping things up are standalone pins for Pooh’s pal Tigger who’s bouncy, trouncy, flouncy, pouncy, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun; while Mickey’s buddy Pluto smiles amid a pile of bones.

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs. The Incredibles series includes:

Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, Voyd and Frozone on blue backgrounds, plus four villains: Syndrome, Underminer, Screenslaver and Bomb Voyage

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

