It was a mega Pop! drop at Entertainment Earth today with Disney’s animated classic The Jungle Book among the represented franchises. Fans of the animal-centric story will love this latest wave of Disney Pop! figures that highlight favorite moments from the film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Here at Laughing Place, we’re always looking for “the bare necessities” and trying hard to forget about our worries and strife. Sometimes the best way to achieve that is to go shopping!

Luckily a new wave of Pop! figures have landed at Entertainment Earth that are inspired by The Jungle Book .

Baloo, Bagheera, King Louie, Hathi Jr. and Mowgli are all represented in this assortment and are featured in key scenes from the story.

One of the most interesting releases in the series is the Pop! Moment with Baloo floating in the river and Mogwli sitting on the bear’s stomach.

The Jungle Book Baloo & Mowgli Funko Pop! Moment #1490

The wave also includes a Deluxe Pop! of King Louie sitting on his stone throne pondering how many more bananas to eat.

The Jungle Book King Louie on Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1491

As always, Pop! figures are packaged in a standard Funko window box, so they can be displayed as is or removed from the box!

The Jungle Book Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99-$12.99. Items are expected to ship to fans in July 2024.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

The Jungle Book Hathi Jr. Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1476

The Jungle Book Bagheera with Basket Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1475

The Jungle Book Baloo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1474

