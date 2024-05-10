There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and most of the attention has gone to Sith apprentice Darth Maul. But that’s about to change as Regal Robot shines the spotlight on the klutzy, loveable, Gungan Jar Jar Binks with special edition concept maquettes every fan will want in their collection.

How are you celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace ? Our friends at Regal Robot are commemorating the film with a detailed replica of one of the original Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes in two special editions.

? Our friends at Regal Robot are commemorating the film with a detailed replica of one of the original Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes in two special editions. Guests will be able to choose from the ultra limited Legacy (LE 75) or Signature Edition and both offerings are based on high resolution 3D scans of the original concept sculpture.

If that’s not enticing enough, each replica in this edition comes with a plaque signed by legendary effects sculptor, Tony McVey.

The Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquettes measure approximately 7″ tall (including the wood display base) and are cast in heavy resin.

As always, Regal Robot is committed to presenting impeccable collectibles that are 100% made in the U.S.A, and every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by artists in the New York studio.

The Signature Edition is priced at $399 and the Legacy Edition $699. Both editions will be available to order starting May 21

SIGNATURE EDITION Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquette Replica – $399

Timed edition – Available for only seven days – May 21-28

Includes a metal plaque hand-signed by legendary ILM sculptor, Tony McVey

LEGACY EDITION Jar Jar Binks Concept Maquette Replica – $699

Limited to just 75 pieces

Includes a one-of-a-kind hand-drawn sketch by ILM conceptual artist, Tony McVey

