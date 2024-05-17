Star Wars has been having a really big year and it seems the excitement is on track to continue as new shows, series, and merchandise are headed fans’ way. Hot Toys is introducing an array of 1/6 scale collectibles that will look awesome on display shelves as they replicate the likes of Stromtroopers, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Imperial Commando for The Bad Batch.

This Spring, Hot Toys is bringing the galaxy far, far away a little bit closer with three incredibly detailed figures from the Star Wars universe.

From the Clone Wars era storylines to the thrilling conclusion of the Original Trilogy, there are hundreds of characters to celebrate, but Hot Toys is turning their attention to: Imperial Commando – The Bad Batch Death Star Stormtrooper – Return of the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Each of the collectible figures is part of the 1/6 scale line and boast premium design, realistic hand-painted detail, screen accurate head sculpt (Obi-Wan), multiple points of articulation, and swappable hands and accessories that create the most epic displays.

Prices range from $240-$284 and items are expected to ship between June and August 2024.

Imperial Commando

As seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch™, the Imperial commandos are an elite clone unit tasked with protecting the research facility at Tantiss™ base.

Imperial Commando™ 1/6 Scale Figure

Featuring an LED light-up helmet

Clone commando armor with deep gray markings and a distressed effect.

30 points of articulation.

Comes with a blaster rifle, two thermal detonators, and a military backpack that can be attached magnetically.

Stormtrooper with Death Star Environment

As loyal troops of the Empire, stormtroopers are known for their imposing armor and formidable combat skills. The Stormtrooper™ With Death Star™ Environment 1/6 Scale Set by Hot Toys features a detailed 1/6 scale figure and a themed backdrop that adds a cinematic setting to your collection.

Stormtrooper™ With Death Star™ Environment 1/6 Scale Set

Dressed in the iconic imperial armor and helmet with expertly applied weathered effects.

30 points of articulation

Comes with seven interchangeable gloved hands, plus a blaster rifle.

The Death Star™ wall panel diorama backdrop is dual sided and has a white LED light-up feature

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A noble Jedi Master and a general in the Republic Army, Obi-Wan Kenobi hoped to restore peace to the galaxy as he fought alongside Anakin Skywalker™ and Ahsoka Tano™ in the Clone Wars. Hello there! Hot Toys' stunning Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ line continues with the Obi-Wan Kenobi™ 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.

Obi-Wan Kenobi™ 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

Realistic hand-painted headsculpt inspired by Obi-Wan’s appearance in the animated series.

Utilizes Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball system to create nuanced expressions.

30 points of articulation

Dressed in a tailored Jedi outfit along with armor pieces plus an attachable fabric cape.

Equipped with an LED light-up Lightsaber™ with additional hilt and blade-in-motion effect.

Include a clone trooper helmet, binoculars, a holocaster, and a hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker.

