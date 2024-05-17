Are you ready Illumineers? A new chapter in Disney Lorcana is about to be told as the fourth expansion—Ursula’s Return—makes its debut on May 17th. Typically, Disney Store gets the game when mass retailers do, but this time, they’re included with the initial wave of sellers. Select products will be available during this special early limited release.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ever since Ravensburger launched their TCG Lorcana , fans have been eagerly waiting for more. This Spring, the fourth expansion, Ursula’s Return , is creating new opportunities for gamers of all ages and select products are now available at Disney Store.

, fans have been eagerly waiting for more. This Spring, the fourth expansion, , is creating new opportunities for gamers of all ages and select products are now available at Disney Store. Whether you’re just starting out or have been on board from the beginning, Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection.

will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection. The special early limited release at Disney Store is only for Booster Packs, Illumineer’s Trove, and Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble – Standalone Game

is only for Booster Packs, Illumineer’s Trove, and Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble – As with the first wave, there are dozens of new card designs as well as new characters from Encanto, Hercules and Tangled !

and ! Select items from Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return will be available starting May 17th

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Booster Pack Tray

Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.

Ursula's Return Booster Tray – $143.99

24 booster packs

Each booster pack includes 12 randomized cards: 6 common cards 3 uncommon cards 2 rare, super rare or legendary cards 1 foil card (random rarity level)



Illumineer’s Trove

The ultimate treasure for both collectors and players, the Illumineer’s Trove includes a full-art storage box with six ink-themed card dividers to keep your Disney Lorcana TCG cards safe and organized.

Ursula's Return Illumineers Trove – $49.99

8 randomized booster packs

6 high-quality dice featuring a magical ink appearance with gold printed numbers

Distinctive spin-dial Lore counter.

Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble

Beware the sea witch! Illumineer's Quest – Deep Trouble, the thrilling new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game experience, pits you against Ursula and her entangled glimmers. Take on Ursula's forces solo or with a friend, as you try your hand at four difficulty levels. You can also add up to two more friends with any standard Disney Lorcana decks. Dive in, Illumineer, and be on guard, for Ursula is as cunning as ever and plays by her own rules—and with her own all-new special deck.

Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble – $59.99

One oversized Ursula card

Ursula scenario deck featuring 50 cards

Two prebuilt decks, with 60 cards each

Two oversized, double-sided battleground cards

Deep Trouble playmat

Ursula draw token

Three Lore tracker tokens

29 Damage counters

Secret Victory card

Deep Trouble rules sheet*

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

More Disney Lorcana:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!