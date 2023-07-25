Disney Lorcana Companion App Launches Ahead of the Card Game’s Retail Launch in August

Illumineers, ready your inkcasters! The official Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Companion app launches today from Ravensburger, just ahead of the game’s highly anticipated retail launch in August.

What’s Happening:

The free app is now available for iOS and Android devices and provides trading card game (TCG) players and collectors with a digital library of game cards and other curated information for all things related to the Disney Lorcana TCG.

The Disney Lorcana TCG Companion app features a complete card catalog, which can be used by players to keep track of cards in their collection as well as “wish list” cards they hope to add to their deck.

TCG rookies and experts alike will also appreciate the app’s deckbuilding feature, which allows them to create and manage their own custom deck right from their phone.

Other highlights of the app include easily accessible how-to-play information and videos, a lore points counter tool and the latest news updates from Disney Lorcana TCG.

The app can be downloaded now at the Apple App and Google Play Stores or by visiting DisneyLorcana.com

Attendees at Gen Con (August 3rd–6th, Indianapolis, IN) will have the first chance worldwide to purchase Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter at the Ravensburger booth (#2001).

Next, the full suite of game products and accessories will debut on August 18th at local game stores and at Disney Parks.

Then, starting September 1st, fans can also pick up Disney Lorcana TCG at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Barnes & Noble, FYE, Hot Topic, shopDisney

Our own Kyle Burbank had a chance to play Disney Lorcana ahead of its official release and he shared his review

About Disney Lorcana: