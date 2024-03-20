New “Disney Lorcana” Cooperative Game “Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble” Coming This May

Ravensburger had a ton of Disney Lorcana news to share today — including the announcement of a new cooperative game.
What’s Happening:
- Along with the reveal of the next Disney Lorcana chapter, Ursula’s Return, the TCG announced a completely new product as well.
- Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble” is a cooperative game where players will work together to defeat Ursula (alternatively, the game can be played solo).
- The game includes:
- A guided gameplay area for Ursula
Two preconstructed Disney Lorcana TCG player decks (featuring Disney’s Mulan and Yen Sid and built with cards from the first four Disney Lorcana TCG sets)
- A fierce Ursula deck.
- “Deep Trouble” offers four difficulty levels ranging from easy to extreme, with each level featuring rules variations that make the play experience unique.
- Ursula’s power will increase throughout the game, so players are encouraged to customize their decks for their best chance of success at the extreme difficulty level.
- Players can utilize the cards featured in the preconstructed player decks or bring their own decks to the game.
- As announced during the Lorecast, the set will also include a prize that is only to be opened once players defeat the sea witch.
- Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble” will retail for $59.99.
- It will be available at local game stores on May 17th (note: players can use the store locator tool on Ravensburger’s site) followed by mass retailers on May 31st.
Current Lorcana release schedule:
- Ursula’s Revenge: May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble”: May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- To Be Announced (August 2024): August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
- Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: August 9th, 2024
- To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.