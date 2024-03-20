New “Disney Lorcana” Cooperative Game “Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble” Coming This May

Ravensburger had a ton of Disney Lorcana news to share today — including the announcement of a new cooperative game.

What’s Happening:

Along with the reveal of the next Disney Lorcana chapter, Ursula’s Return , the TCG announced a completely new product as well.

chapter, , the TCG announced a completely new product as well. Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble” is a cooperative game where players will work together to defeat Ursula (alternatively, the game can be played solo).

is a cooperative game where players will work together to defeat Ursula (alternatively, the game can be played solo). The game includes: A guided gameplay area for Ursula



Two preconstructed Disney Lorcana TCG player decks (featuring Disney’s Mulan and Yen Sid and built with cards from the first four Disney Lorcana TCG sets)

A fierce Ursula deck.

“Deep Trouble” offers four difficulty levels ranging from easy to extreme, with each level featuring rules variations that make the play experience unique.

offers four difficulty levels ranging from easy to extreme, with each level featuring rules variations that make the play experience unique. Ursula’s power will increase throughout the game, so players are encouraged to customize their decks for their best chance of success at the extreme difficulty level.

Players can utilize the cards featured in the preconstructed player decks or bring their own decks to the game.

As announced during the Lorecast, the set will also include a prize that is only to be opened once players defeat the sea witch.

Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble” will retail for $59.99.

will retail for $59.99. It will be available at local game stores on May 17th (note: players can use the store locator tool

Current Lorcana release schedule: