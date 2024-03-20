“Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return” Announced, “Encanto” Joining the TCG

Today saw the inaugural Lorecast take to Twitch. As you’d expect, the nearly three-hour stream brought a TON of news — including reveals for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Ravensburger revealed that the fourth chapter of Disney Lorcana will be titled Ursula’s Return.
  • As with past releases, this new chapter means the addition of new properties as well.
  • On that note, the headline here is that Encanto will be joining the game!
  • In fact, Bruno and Maribel Madrigal will be featured on one of the starter decks for Ursula’s Return.

  • Speaking of starter decks, two configurations will be available this time:
    • Amethyst/Amber
    • Sapphire/Steel
  • This marks a return for these pairings, which were first introduced with The First Chapter.
  • Starter decks will retail for $16.99 while Booster Packs will retail for $5.99 each.
  • A new Illumineer’s Trove will also be available for $49.99, with new accessories also on their way.
  • Interestingly, upcoming accessories will feature fan-favorite art from past sets as well.

  • Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return will be released to local game stores on May 17th (note: players can use the store locator tool on Ravensburger’s site) followed by mass retailers on May 31st.
  • While additional details on mechanics and franchises are set to be released in the future, Ravensburger did preview some new cards from the new chapter.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return Products and Pricing (in USD):

  • Starter Decks
    • Amethyst & Amber: $16.99
    • Sapphire & Steel: $16.99
  • Booster Packs: $5.99
  • Illumineer’s Trove: $49.99
  • Card Sleeves: $9.99
  • Deck Boxes: $5.99
  • Playmats: $19.99

Current Lorcana release schedule:

  • Ursula’s Revenge: May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • Illumineer’s Quest “Deep Trouble”: May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • To Be Announced (August 2024): August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.
  • Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: August 9th, 2024
  • To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

