“Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return” Announced, “Encanto” Joining the TCG

Today saw the inaugural Lorecast take to Twitch. As you’d expect, the nearly three-hour stream brought a TON of news — including reveals for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG.

What’s Happening:

Today, Ravensburger revealed that the fourth chapter of Disney Lorcana will be titled Ursula’s Return .

As with past releases, this new chapter means the addition of new properties as well.

On that note, the headline here is that Encanto will be joining the game!

In fact, Bruno and Maribel Madrigal will be featured on one of the starter decks for Ursula's Return.

Speaking of starter decks, two configurations will be available this time: Amethyst/Amber Sapphire/Steel

This marks a return for these pairings, which were first introduced with The First Chapter.

Starter decks will retail for $16.99 while Booster Packs will retail for $5.99 each.

A new Illumineer’s Trove will also be available for $49.99, with new accessories also on their way.

Interestingly, upcoming accessories will feature fan-favorite art from past sets as well.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return will be released to local game stores on May 17th (note: players can use the store locator tool

While additional details on mechanics and franchises are set to be released in the future, Ravensburger did preview some new cards from the new chapter.

Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return Products and Pricing (in USD):

Starter Decks Amethyst & Amber: $16.99 Sapphire & Steel: $16.99

Booster Packs: $5.99

$5.99 Illumineer’s Trove: $49.99

$49.99 Card Sleeves: $9.99

$9.99 Deck Boxes: $5.99

$5.99 Playmats: $19.99

Current Lorcana release schedule: