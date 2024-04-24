While we might not get the chance to ever re-board the Halcyon, Star Wars fans can still dress for a galactic voyage at home or Disney parks thanks to Disney Store’s Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Roleplay apparel. Adults and kids can live out their Star Wars dreams while dressing in styles inspired by beloved characters or factions and they can shop the full collection online!

If Star Wars cosplay is on your list of things to do in 2024, Disney Store has the answer with their Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Roleplay series.

Stunning outfits that pay homage to the stylings of the Jedi are now available at Disney Store and can enhance your next visit to Batuu (Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios or Disneyland park).

Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars

Of course if you can’t get to the Parks this year, these outfits are perfect for fan conventions and local events that are celebrating everything Star Wars.

While the collection currently focuses on Jedi apparel it’s likely that some Sith, mechanic, and pilot styles will join the assortment at a later date.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Roleplay is available at Disney Store starting April 24

These Look Familiar…

If glancing at this assortment has you thinking, “wait a minute, I’ve seen this before” it’s because you have! This lineup of cosplay apparel originally debuted in 2022 now defunct Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

Following the Starcruiser’s official closure

In this refeature of popular styles, Disney hasn’t introduced anything new to the roleplay line, but they are emphasizing that the collection is open to all, hoping fans will shop these selections for their own cosplay.

Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults – Star Wars

Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Tunic for Adults – Star Wars

