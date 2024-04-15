As the world prepares for Star Wars Day, Disney Store is taking guests on a landscape tour of Tatooine with the new Sands of Tatooine Collection. Apparel and accessories are the big selling points, but Starbucks is also along for the ride with new tumblers and mugs that every Mos Espa junk dealer would love.

Now’s the time to start planning your Star Wars Day (May 4th) wardrobe and Disney Store has the perfect collection… if you’re a fan of twin suns, moisture farming, and sand as far as the eye can see.

That’s right, Disney is heading to the planet Tatooine with a lovely assortment that embraces the beauty of the arid land. The series features Disney Store staples including: Spirit Jersey Loungefly Ear Headbands Starbucks drinkware

Just like a sunset on planet, the color scheme features soft pink, dusty rose, and maroon hues presented in an ombre pattern. The headband, and Loungefly are also accented with metallics on the bow, and bag piping. The Starbucks items keep with the ombre pattern, but opt for browns and tans for its contribution.

Each piece also features the iconic twin suns, as well as land markers from Owen Lars’ farmstead. The Star Wars logo is presented in white letters on the back of the Spirit Jersey and on the right ear of the headband.

The Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection is available at Disney Store starting April 15

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Loungefly Mini Backpack

Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Stainless Steel Starbucks® Water Bottle

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Stainless steel

8 2/3'' H x 2 1/3'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Holds 16 oz.

