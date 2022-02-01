Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Clothing Collection Debuts on shopDisney Exclusively for Guests with Reservations

In just a few weeks, Walt Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser will take its official “maiden voyage” transporting guests across the cosmos and even stopping for a visit on the planet Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). The two night trip will be an immersive experience for Star Wars fans and shopDisney wants to help them dress for the trip with the latest galactic fashions.

With styles designed for adults and children, the whole family can create their own Star Wars backstory and dress for the part.

Among the fashions available are standard robes and clothing as well as looks inspired by Padame Amadala, Leia Organa and Bail Organa. Outfits include: Formal Tunic Saber Trainer Tunic Security Aid Tunic Long Dress with Hood Mechanic's Jumpsuit Captain’s Jacket Gloves

At this time, the collection is available exclusively to guests with reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser . Additionally, guests are limited to one of each item.

. Additionally, guests are limited to one of each item. The entire assortment is available now on shopDisney

Adult Outfits:

Star Wars Formal Tunic for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Black Dress with Hood for Women – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Padmé Amadala Cloak for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Kids Outfits

Star Wars Captain's Jacket for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Mechanic's Jumpsuit for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Princess Leia Dress for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Saber Trainer Tunic for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Accessories:

Star Wars Short Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Long Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Good to Know:

shopDisney is recommending that guests order their outfits at least two weeks prior to leaving for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

Merchandise cannot be delivered to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser location at this time.

More About the Galactic Starcruiser:

Walt Disney World is bringing Star Wars to life like never before and making guests part of the story. From unique itineraries that include training with lightsabers, to Sabacc lessons and a trip to Batuu, the inclusive experience will be one you won’t forget. Stay informed on all the updates with our Galactic Starcruiser Project Tracker

