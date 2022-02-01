Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Clothing Collection Debuts on shopDisney Exclusively for Guests with Reservations

In just a few weeks, Walt Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser will take its official “maiden voyage” transporting guests across the cosmos and even stopping for a visit on the planet Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). The two night trip will be an immersive experience for Star Wars fans and shopDisney wants to help them dress for the trip with the latest galactic fashions.
What’s Happening:
- Guests sailing on the Galactic Starcruiser can plan the wardrobe for their upcoming voyage with shopDisney’s collection of Star Wars-inspired clothing and accessories.
- With styles designed for adults and children, the whole family can create their own Star Wars backstory and dress for the part.
- Among the fashions available are standard robes and clothing as well as looks inspired by Padame Amadala, Leia Organa and Bail Organa. Outfits include:
- Formal Tunic
- Saber Trainer Tunic
- Security Aid Tunic
- Long Dress with Hood
- Mechanic's Jumpsuit
- Captain’s Jacket
- Gloves
- At this time, the collection is available exclusively to guests with reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser. Additionally, guests are limited to one of each item.
- The entire assortment is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $16.99-$149.99. Links to individual items can be found below.
Adult Outfits:
Star Wars Formal Tunic for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Black Dress with Hood for Women – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Padmé Amadala Cloak for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Kids Outfits
Star Wars Captain's Jacket for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Mechanic's Jumpsuit for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Princess Leia Dress for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Saber Trainer Tunic for Kids – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Accessories:
Star Wars Short Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Long Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Good to Know:
- shopDisney is recommending that guests order their outfits at least two weeks prior to leaving for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.
- Merchandise cannot be delivered to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser location at this time.
More About the Galactic Starcruiser:
- Walt Disney World is bringing Star Wars to life like never before and making guests part of the story. From unique itineraries that include training with lightsabers, to Sabacc lessons and a trip to Batuu, the inclusive experience will be one you won’t forget. Stay informed on all the updates with our Galactic Starcruiser Project Tracker.
- In November, Disney shared more details about the Starcruiser and previewed the above collection of clothing.
- Just last week, fans got a sneak peek at a sample itinerary for the two-night excursion that can be found on a “datapad” within the Play Disney Parks App.