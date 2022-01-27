First Look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Datapad in Play Disney Parks App

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will use their Datapad which is part of the Play Disney Parks app, for many things onboard the Halcyon including managing their itinerary. If your trip is scheduled to depart on select March dates you can now view your itinerary along with the map of the Galactic Starcruiser.

Unscheduled activities appear in blue and may be automatically scheduled 30 days prior to your arrival. Check-in and the lunch buffet is served from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. during which time a lunch buffet is served. At the same time as the buffet is time to explore the Starcruiser, a Datapad orientation, and a Galactic Social.

A Ship Muster occurs from 4 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. which is similar to what occurs on a sea cruise, and is followed by a Captain’s Reception. After the Captain’s Reception, Dinner Service – an Evening with Gaya takes place from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Following dinner, Sabacc Lessons are held from 6:30 P.M. to 7 P.M., Outer Rim Regalia from 7 P.M. to 7:20 P.M., Sector Set from 8 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., More Sabacc Lessons from 9 P.M. and cap off the night with the CSL Starshow at Bespin.

The unscheduled activity for Day 2 is a Transport to Batuu. The day starts with a Breakfast Buffet available from 7 A.M. to 11 A.M. or alternatively a Grab-and-Go Breakfast runs simultaneously from 7 A.M. to 10 A.M. Transports to Batuu will be available throughout the day from 8:10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Onboard the ship, the Lunch Buffet runs from 11:00 A.M. to 4 P.M., Cantina Chronicles takes place from 12:30 P.M. to 1 P.M.

The afternoon of Day 2 is filled with various activities. Sign up for Droid Racing takes place from 12:45 P.M. to 1 P.M., The Model Ship Building Activity occurs from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. and the Droid Racing Tournament from 1 P.M. to 1:30 P.M.

The afternoon of Day 2 continues with a fun-sounding Porg Detection Drill from 2:45 P.M. to 3 P.M., dinner service between 5:30 P.M. and 7 P.M. at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room and A Halcyon Starcruiser Celebration from 9:30 P.M. to 9:45 P.M.

Day 3 is Disembarkation day, so there’s not as much going on as the previous days. At the end of your voyage, you’ll board a Launch Pod back to the terminal. Your Datapad will give you your scheduled boarding time. Both grab-and-go and buffet breakfast options will be available from 7 A.M. to 10 A.M.

Also featured in the Play Disney Parks app update are maps of the various decks and cabins of the resort.

Guests will be able to communicate with cast and droids using the app.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens March 1st, 2022 at the Walt Disney World Resort!