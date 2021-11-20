What We Learned from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Presentation at Destination D23 2021

In just a little over four months, guests will be preparing to step aboard the luxury liner Halcyon for their immersive two-night Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure at Walt Disney World. With that in mind, today Destination D23 held an informative panel discussion about this groundbreaking new experience.

But prior to that, during the Disney Parks presentation, chairman Josh D’Amaro showed off the impressive new lightsaber that will be used by Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser performers.

The Disney Parks Blog also shared a sneak peek at the lightsaber training, bridge combat, and more during D’Amaro’s recent visit to Galactic Starcruiser.

Watch Sneak Peek Of Lightsaber Training In Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser | Walt Disney World Resort:

In the bullet-point list below, I’ve enumerated the most fascinating tidbits and factoids to come out of this afternoon’s Destination D23 panel discussion about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Moderator Ashley Eckstein– voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels – showed off her replica Padme cloak (exclusively for sale on the Galactic Starcruiser) and introduced the panel members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm: Wendy Anderson, Sara Thatcher, Anisha Desmane, Matt Martin, Brad Schoenberg, and Brian Piasecki.

Wendy gives us a rundown of guests' arrival at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for a multi-day adventure. "Immersion doesn't even cover it. It's on a scale that you've never seen before." Via concept art, she introduces us to the Pantoran captain of the ship Riyola Keevan, First Order Lieutenant Harman Croy, the droid SK-62O, Chandrila Star Line cruise director Lenka Mok, and Corellian ship mechanic Sammie, each of whom have their own pre-written backstories that lead into the adventure.

She refers to the Twi’lek pop star Gaia, who was introduced earlier in the day. “You might hear her sing a song about power. She knows a thing or two about power, because she knows about Coaxium.” The passengers will become a crucial part of how these characters’ stories unfold.

Sara talked about how the guests will choose their own paths as their adventure continues over two days. They will build trust with the characters and get invited to make a choice between the Resistance and the First Order. Buttons around the ship will be pressable and actually do something, levers can be pulled and one of them vents the carbon-freeze overflow. When the hyperdrive gets activated on the bridge, passengers will see that reflected through their cabin portholes.

Anisha says part of your choices will be made on the Star Wars datapad, which will have its functionality expanded for use on the Halcyon. Characters will also reach out to use via the datapad with requests and missions. Each of your choices will affect the other parts of the story, not to mention your own itinerary and quests once you arrive on Batuu. “Galactic Starcruiser and Galaxy’s Edge are entwined within each other. They were developed together and grew together.”

There have been Halcyon Easter Eggs hidden in Galaxy’s Edge since the very beginning– advertisements in the cantina and audio broadcasts over the radio station.

Easter Eggs hidden in Galaxy’s Edge since the very beginning– advertisements in the cantina and audio broadcasts over the radio station. Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin worked hand-in-hand with Imagineering to ensure that the story of the Halcyon connects with other Star Wars storytelling, like Star Wars: The High Republic . He showed us a drawing of Shub, the founder of the luxurious Chandrila Star Line. The Starlight Beacon was the destination of one of the Halcyon ’s earlier voyages. Some of these stories will be told in the Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy comic book series. The ship will be visited by Burryaga, Aurra Sing, Zam Wessel, Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, and Hondo Ohnaka. During the Galactic Civil War, the ship was under Imperial control. Martin also implies that a very special Star Wars couple (could it be Han and Leia?) may have taken their honeymoon on the Halcyon .

connects with other Star Wars storytelling, like . He showed us a drawing of Shub, the founder of the luxurious Chandrila Star Line. The Starlight Beacon was the destination of one of the ’s earlier voyages. Some of these stories will be told in the comic book series. The ship will be visited by Burryaga, Aurra Sing, Zam Wessel, Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, and Hondo Ohnaka. During the Galactic Civil War, the ship was under Imperial control. Martin also implies that a very special Star Wars couple (could it be Han and Leia?) may have taken their honeymoon on the . Brad talks about the merchandise available at Galactic Starcruiser, including new apparel inspired by the Star Wars movies. There will also be a Halcyon logo series of products like drinkware, coasters, bottle stoppers, and even a model of the ship.

logo series of products like drinkware, coasters, bottle stoppers, and even a model of the ship. Brian discussed the food available during the experience, which offers “a culinary tour of the galaxy.” The food will taste familiar, but look very different. The bubble bread, for example, looks odd but tastes just like grilled cheese. “The colors are very vibrant and the flavors are super intense.” The first night’s dinner show will feature customizable Bento presentations, and the second evening will represent travels around the galaxy, with one course will take guests to the lava planet of Mustafar.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens on March 1, 2022 at Walt Disney World. For more information, be sure to visit the resort’s official website.

