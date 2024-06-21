Original Song Featured in “Disney Dreams That Soar” Now Streaming

Fans of the new drone show at Disney Springs, “Disney Dreams That Soar,” can now listen to the original song from the show’s finale whenever they’d like on major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

As part of the summer fun at Walt Disney World

Similar to other soundtracks to entertainment offerings at Disney Parks, the original song from the finale of the show is now available to stream on major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

“Disney Dreams That Soar” presented by AT&T is an all-new drone show that lights up the skies at Disney Springs..

The show features characters that either fly or have had dreams of flight, including some rather unique and rare characters, such as the Rocketeer and Orange Bird.

800 drones will be featured in the show, all working together to create a massive canvas in the night sky. For example, Baymax will come to life at nearly twice the height of Spaceship Earth

“Disney Dreams That Soar” features well-known and beloved soundtracks in addition to an original song (above) that will inspire you to follow your heart, take a leap of faith, and reach for the stars.

The best place to experience the drones and to hear this new soundtrack will be along the waterway in the Disney Springs West Side.

Clocking in at just under 10 minutes, the show is a perfect kiss-goodnight to your day of shopping, playing, and dining at Disney Springs, with 2 shows each evening this summer, now through September 2nd at Disney Springs.

If you want to check out the new show or just visit Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel