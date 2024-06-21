Two New Babies Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Two new babies have been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
What’s Happening:
- A zebra foal was recently welcomed into the world over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Also born was an adorable new eland calf.
- Both of these births show the commitment to animal care and protection happening thanks to the Animal Science teams across the Walt Disney World Resort.
- These sweet, little babies will soon debut on the savanna.
More Animal Kingdom News:
