Two New Babies Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Two new babies have been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

What’s Happening:

  • A zebra foal was recently welcomed into the world over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

  • Also born was an adorable new eland calf.

  • Both of these births show the commitment to animal care and protection happening thanks to the Animal Science teams across the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • These sweet, little babies will soon debut on the savanna.

