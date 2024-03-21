Character Meet & Greets Highlight Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Celebration of 30 Years of “The Lion King” This Summer

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, and Walt Disney World is turning Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a hub of activity celebrating the iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Lion King , Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with special experiences throughout the park.

, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting in on the fun with special experiences throughout the park. From June 10th – Sept. 6th, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will celebrate the classic film with special offerings throughout the park, including new food (more details are expected to be announced later) and merchandise.

However, the biggest way to celebrate at the park will be greeting with Timon and Rafiki, who will no longer be floating around Discovery Island on their boats it seems, and will be making their way to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, where they will be available for meeting and greeting.

Character appearances will be mentioned in the My Disney Experience app, so be sure to check that out before you jump on the Wildlife Express Train

Once there, guests can check out the Animation Experience at Conservation Station, and learn to draw the characters from the film.

The classic Festival of the Lion King

As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses.

During spectacular theatrics, guests relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans.

If you want to check out these special ways to celebrate The Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom, or just make a visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,