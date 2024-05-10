Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Welcomes Baby Representing Critically Endangered Species

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has welcomed a baby addax, one of a critically endangered species.

An odds-defying, critically endangered, baby addax was welcomed just in time for Mother’s Day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Two–month-old Julien is the newest member of the addax herd at the resort, and these animals face possible extinction with less than 100 left in the wild and just over 180 in managed care across all organizations accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), like Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Julien stands just over two feet tall and was welcomed by his mom Juniper and the rest of the herd over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. He is the first male calf born at the resort.

An ode to his mom and dad, Julien’s name is a combination of both Juniper and Allen, who are all a part of the larger herd.

As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), they have collaborated with renowned experts to help increase populations of endangered and threatened species. Following AZA Species Survival Plans (SSP), Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Lodge have welcomed the births of a variety of animals just in the last year. This birth is just one example of many that exemplifies the success of their continued work to breed at risk animals.

Julien’s birth is an incredible win for the population of this species and for the team of veterinarians and animal keepers who are over the moon to welcome another addax as they are so critical in the wild.

The critically endangered addax is a species of antelope known for their curly horns that calves are actually born with. This species of antelope is so rare, one of the few places in the entire world where they can be spotted outside of the Saharan desert in Africa is at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Soon, mom and baby will be out on the savanna and if you’d like to visit the herd, be sure to head over to Sunset Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge!

