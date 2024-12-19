Disneyland Railroad to Temporarily Close Next Month for Track Replacement

The revised timetable provides extra time for track replacement, ensuring visitors can enjoy this attraction during the 70th anniversary festivities.
Next month, the Disneyland Railroad will undergo a temporary closure for several weeks to work on the track.

What's Happening:

  • Beginning January 13th, the Disneyland Railroad will be temporarily closed for a few weeks to facilitate track replacement.
  • Disney says that teams working on the project made considerable progress during the previous attraction downtime last fall, leading them to expedite the refurbishment timeline due to recent advancements that will also minimize the attraction's downtime.
  • The updated schedule provides extra time to complete the track replacement before the 70th anniversary, allowing guests to enjoy this opening day attraction during the celebration.
  • Disney is looking forward to welcoming guests aboard the Disneyland Railroad again in the spring.

