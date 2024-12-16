Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Can Kick-Off 2025 with Special Offers and Fun Items

They still have to make park reservations, though.

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can kick off the new year with a number of new perks and benefits in January, including a refillable popcorn bucket!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can enjoy some new offers as we roll over into 2025 as part of the Extras Unlocked perks for being a Magic Key Holder.

For a limited time, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can enjoy: A Refillable Popcorn Bucket



Available from January 8th through February 19th, 2025 (while supplies last), Magic Key holders can purchase a special Magic Key Stitch Popcorn Bucket and get $2 refills.

New Year Magic Shots

Part of Disney Photopass, the Magic Shots will be available from January 8th through January 31st, 2025, with a complimentary digital download. These will be available from dusk (approx. 4:30 PM) to park close.

Souvenir Pin Giveaway and Disney Character Photopass Event

From January 7th through January 13th, 2025, Magic Key holders can stop by the Starcade in Tomorrowland to encounter special characters and enjoy themed photo opportunities. While supplies last, they can also take home a special souvenir pin and lanyard set (limit of one per Magic Key holder). The Starcade will be open from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Disneyland Resort is going to be a happenin’ place to be in 2025, with plenty of fun recently announced for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park, as well as favorite festivals and events throughout the year. Be sure to check out all of them in our post, here.

