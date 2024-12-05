2025 Promises Fun-Filled Milestone Year at the Disneyland Resort

The phrase “Year to be here” is thrown around a lot, but 2025 is definitely the “year to be here” at the Disneyland Resort as the Southern California destination announced a full slate of events as well as the launch of the 70th anniversary celebrations. While this is just a summary of the events that have been announced, be sure to click on the links for more information regarding each event, attraction, or entertainment offering.

Lunar New Year is set to return to Disney California Adventure from January 17th through February 16th, 2025. Mickey and Minnie will debut all new outfits with representations of traditional Korean attire, as the park celebrates Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean traditions celebrating the Year of the Snake.

Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession is set to return alongside the Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration pre show during World of Color – ONE. Plus, specialty food and dining.

Anaheim Ducks Day is celebrated at Disney California Adventure once again on January 24th. Fans can enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by Ducks players, themed games and more. The party continues at the Downtown Disney District with an exciting fan zone, entertainment, activities, and photo ops.

On February 8th and 15th, Disneyland Park guests can Celebrate Gospel, which has been a tradition at the resort for more than a decade. The uplifting concert will take place on both dates, with performances by community choirs from all over Southern California.

February 8th also marks the last date that fans can enjoy the Red Car Trolley at Disney California Adventure, before it closes to make way for expansions in Avengers Campus at the park.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns to the park on February 28th, running through April 21st, inviting guests to enjoy creative menu items across the park in ten different marketplaces, including two with new themes. Plus, the annual event marks the return of Soarin’ Over California, the popular attraction that dates back to the park’s opening day in February of 2001.

March 28th sees the kick off of Season of the Force at Disneyland Park, celebrating all things Star Wars through May 11th. This includes an enhanced “Fire of the Rising Moons” each night in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, now with new projection effects, and galactic music that is enhanced with fireworks on select nights. Over in Tomorrowland, Hyperspace Mountain returns.

Throughout the early half of the year, Disneyland After Dark returns with special themed after-hours parties on select nights. Sweethearts’ Nite returns on select nights in January and February, 90’s Nite on select nights in March, Star Wars Nite on select nites in April and May, and Pride Nite on select nights in June.

May 16th, 2025 sees the launch of what promises to be the biggest event of the year, the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration, inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy” with limited-time entertainment, colorful decor, and more. Plus, we’ll get to see the launch of a new World of Color nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure, “World of Color Happiness!”

Inspired by the words of Walt Disney himself from Disneyland’s opening 70 years ago, “To all who come to this happy place…welcome!”, the new spectacular will explore “happy” through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the others from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

The ultra-popular parade that originally debuted as part of Disneyland Resort’s 60th anniversary celebration, the Paint the Night Parade will return to Disneyland Resort on the same day, once again bringing Main Street USA to life with stunning and vibrant color as the parade finally makes its way down the route after so many years of being absent.

The date will also mark the return of Wondrous Journeys, the nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park, and the high-energy Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade at Disney California Adventure.

May 16th, 2025 is also a day for the history books as Walt Disney himself will return to Disneyland Park, this time in Audio-Animatronic form. The Main Street Opera House will open its doors and welcome guests to enjoy “Walt Disney – A Magical Life,“ a cinematic presentation that will feature a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time using the Audio-Animatronics technology.

Later in the summer, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party will return to Disney California Adventure and the Downtown Disney District, returning with a slate of entertainment and character encounters that families with young children are sure to enjoy.

August 22nd kicks off one of the most popular times to visit the Disneyland Resort, Halloween Time! Through October 31st, guests can enjoy seasonal attractions, entertainment, and autumn-inspired food and beverages. This also marks the return of the ultra-popular separately ticketed event, Oogie Boogie Bash, taking place on select nights August 17th through October 31st.

After Halloween, Holidays will take over the Disneyland Resort with festive, wintry celebrations from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026. Special entertainment, decorations, seasonal attractions, and more will populate the entire resort, along with the return of the popular Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

