2025 Event Dates Revealed for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The annual event will include the return of Soarin’ Over California alongside all the culinary delights.
The Disneyland Resort has revealed that next year’s Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will run from February 28th–April 21st, 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • The foodie favorite Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will once again feature the best of what California has to offer beginning February 28th!
  • The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.
  • Ten marketplaces will call the event home in 2025, including two with new themes.
  • Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time during the festival! This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.
  • More details on the returning Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be released in the near future.

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:

