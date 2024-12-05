Disneyland Resort Announces “Celebrate Gospel” Dates for 2025

Community choirs will take the Disneyland stage once again.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Rejoice! Celebrate Gospel returns to the Disneyland Resort for two nights in 2025.

(Disney)
(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland has revealed the dates for the 2025 Celebrate Gospel events: February 8th and 15th.
  • Celebrate Gospel is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California. The event has been held at the Disneyland Resort since 2009.
  • The event will once again be held within Disneyland Park. A specific location hasn’t been revealed, but last year’s event was held at the Fantasyland Theatre.
  • Celebrate Gospel performances are included with theme park admission. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  • No specific acts have been announced yet for the 2025 Celebrate Gospel event.
  • Previous featured performers have included:
    • Kierra Sheard
    • Marvin Sapp
    • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Examples of past participants have included:
    • Amazing Grace Conservatory (Los Angeles)
    • Eastvale Bible Church Mass Choir (Norco)
    • Faithful Central Bible Church Choir Fresh Generation (Inglewood)
    • Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir (Yorba Linda)
    • Greater LA Cathedral Choir (Long Beach)
    • Greater Zion Church Family Voices of Destiny (Compton)
    • Inland Empire Voices of Unity (Riverside)
    • KJLH Radio Free Voices (Harbor City)
    • LA Inner City Mass Choir (Los Angeles)
    • Life Church Voices of Life (Jurupa Valley)
    • Lorenzo Johnson & Praizum (Los Angeles)
    • New Hope Presbyterian Church Choir (Orange)
    • Rhythm and Moves Children’s Youth Choir (Pasadena)
    • Second Baptist Church Mass Choir (Santa Ana)
    • Ty Snow & Xtreme Purpose (Pasadena)
    • Voices of Destiny (Compton)
    • Voices of Life (Riverside)
    • Voices of Unity (The Inland Empire)
    • West Angeles Church of God in Christ New Generation Choir (Los Angeles)
    • Worship Beyond Walls Mass Choir (Menifee)
  • In between acts, Disneyland Resort regulars The Sound (a returning fixture of Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure) have traditionally kept audiences entertained.
  • Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more details about Celebrate Gospel 2025 at the Disneyland Resort.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif