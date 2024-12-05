Disneyland Resort Announces “Celebrate Gospel” Dates for 2025

Rejoice! Celebrate Gospel returns to the Disneyland Resort for two nights in 2025.
- Disneyland has revealed the dates for the 2025 Celebrate Gospel events: February 8th and 15th.
- Celebrate Gospel is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California. The event has been held at the Disneyland Resort since 2009.
- The event will once again be held within Disneyland Park. A specific location hasn’t been revealed, but last year’s event was held at the Fantasyland Theatre.
- Celebrate Gospel performances are included with theme park admission. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- No specific acts have been announced yet for the 2025 Celebrate Gospel event.
- Previous featured performers have included:
- Kierra Sheard
- Marvin Sapp
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Examples of past participants have included:
- Amazing Grace Conservatory (Los Angeles)
- Eastvale Bible Church Mass Choir (Norco)
- Faithful Central Bible Church Choir Fresh Generation (Inglewood)
- Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir (Yorba Linda)
- Greater LA Cathedral Choir (Long Beach)
- Greater Zion Church Family Voices of Destiny (Compton)
- Inland Empire Voices of Unity (Riverside)
- KJLH Radio Free Voices (Harbor City)
- LA Inner City Mass Choir (Los Angeles)
- Life Church Voices of Life (Jurupa Valley)
- Lorenzo Johnson & Praizum (Los Angeles)
- New Hope Presbyterian Church Choir (Orange)
- Rhythm and Moves Children’s Youth Choir (Pasadena)
- Second Baptist Church Mass Choir (Santa Ana)
- Ty Snow & Xtreme Purpose (Pasadena)
- Voices of Destiny (Compton)
- Voices of Life (Riverside)
- Voices of Unity (The Inland Empire)
- West Angeles Church of God in Christ New Generation Choir (Los Angeles)
- Worship Beyond Walls Mass Choir (Menifee)
- In between acts, Disneyland Resort regulars The Sound (a returning fixture of Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure) have traditionally kept audiences entertained.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more details about Celebrate Gospel 2025 at the Disneyland Resort.
