Disney California Adventure to Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Returning Lunar New Year Celebration

The Year of the Snake will be celebrated with the return of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure from January 17th–February 16th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration of the Year of the Snake.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will debut brand-new outfits for the event, serving as representations of traditional Korean attire.

Guests will once again be able to meet with Meilin and Ming Lee from Pixar’s Turning Red near The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

Returning offerings include Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession on select days, as well as the World of Color

The festival will also include daily live musical performances, in addition to Asian-inspired menu items across six Lunar New Year marketplaces and select dining locations.

More details on the returning Lunar New Year Celebration will be released in the near future.

