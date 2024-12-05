Disney California Adventure to Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Returning Lunar New Year Celebration

The annual event will return to the park from January 17th–February 16th, 2025 – and Mickey & Minnie will have new costumes!
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The Year of the Snake will be celebrated with the return of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure from January 17th–February 16th, 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney California Adventure will usher in the Lunar New Year with a joyous tribute to Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with a multicultural celebration of the Year of the Snake.
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse will debut brand-new outfits for the event, serving as representations of traditional Korean attire.
  • Guests will once again be able to meet with Meilin and Ming Lee from Pixar’s Turning Red near The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure.

  • Returning offerings include Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession on select days, as well as the World of Color pre-show, “Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration.”
  • The festival will also include daily live musical performances, in addition to Asian-inspired menu items across six Lunar New Year marketplaces and select dining locations.
  • More details on the returning Lunar New Year Celebration will be released in the near future.

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning