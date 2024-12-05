Anaheim Ducks Day 2025 Details Announced for the Disneyland Resort

Quack, Quack, Quack! The Disneyland Resort has officially announced details for Anaheim Ducks Day 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Anaheim Ducks Day returns to the Disneyland Resort on January 24th, an annual tradition that began in 2018.
- As in the past, the festivities will be held inside Disney California Adventure Park and in the Downtown Disney District.
- At Disney California Adventure Park, fans can enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more.
- Anaheim Ducks Day Overtime at the Downtown Disney District will be an exciting fan zone with entertainment, fun activities, and photo opportunities.
- Surrounding the event, the Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Honda Center on January 23rd and January 25th, allowing hockey fans to add a trip to the Disneyland Resort between games.
- In 2024, the celebration expanded into a 2-day event. 2025 will find the event returning to just a single day of Anaheim Ducks fun.
- Later in 2025, the official Disney fan club will host D23 Night with the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday, March 23rd.
