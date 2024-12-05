The Emotions of “Inside Out” to Host New “World of Color Happiness!” Show for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

"Turning Red," "A Goofy Movie", "Tangled," "The Lion King" and others will also be featured.

As the Disneyland Resort celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025, a brand-new version of World of Color will debut at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

A brand-new version of World of Color, titled “World of Color Happiness!” will debut on May 16th, 2025 for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration.

The new show will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”

This nighttime spectacular will explore “happy” through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2 .

and . The Emotions will manifest music and moments from other iconic Disney and Pixar stories, including Turning Red , A Goofy Movie , Tangled , The Lion King and more.

, , , and more. "World of Color Happiness!” will transform Paradise Bay with a brilliant array of signature fountains, dynamic lighting, colorful lasers, fog and dramatic flame effects.

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements: