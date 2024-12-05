The Emotions of “Inside Out” to Host New “World of Color Happiness!” Show for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

As the Disneyland Resort celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2025, a brand-new version of World of Color will debut at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new version of World of Color, titled “World of Color Happiness!” will debut on May 16th, 2025 for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration.
- The new show will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”
- This nighttime spectacular will explore “happy” through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- The Emotions will manifest music and moments from other iconic Disney and Pixar stories, including Turning Red, A Goofy Movie, Tangled, The Lion King and more.
- "World of Color Happiness!” will transform Paradise Bay with a brilliant array of signature fountains, dynamic lighting, colorful lasers, fog and dramatic flame effects.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration two popular parades along with Wondrous Journeys will return.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
- Finally, the Resort has also announced return dates for
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com