Spooky Season Comes to Life When Halloween Time Returns to the Disneyland Resort in 2025

We're already standing in line for Monsters After Dark.

The annual spooky season will come to life again in late 2025 as Halloween Time returns to the Disneyland Resort with fan-favorite seasonal attractions and entertainment.

What’s Happening:

As Disneyland Resort has announced a full slate of events and entertainment for 2025, it’s no surprise that Halloween Time is also featured.

The fan-favorite spooky season event returns to Disneyland Resort on August 22nd, 2025, running through October 31st, 2025.

This event features popular attraction layovers, including Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween Disney California Adventure Haunted Mansion

Seasonal nighttime spectaculars, like Halloween Screams at Disneyland Park, will return. This means that the return of Wondrous Journeys will also be paused for the season.

Along with the return of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort comes the return of Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure, where the Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco, comes to life to celebrate the everlasting bonds of family and the spirit of Dia de Los Muertos.

comes to life to celebrate the everlasting bonds of family and the spirit of Dia de Los Muertos. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort also brings back the ultra-popular, separately ticketed, Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.

Dates for this event have also been announced,

If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time or in 2025, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements: