Disneyland After Dark 2025 Events Announced, Including Return of 90s Nite and More

In total, four themed events will be held across 20 nights.

With the Disneyland Resort revealing its 2025 calendar this morning, it’s also announced themes for this year’s Disneyland After Dark event slate.

Four popular Disneyland After Dark events are returning in 2025.

This year’s line-up includes: Sweethearts’ Nite 90s Nite Star Wars Nite Pride Nite

While Sweethearts’ Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite all saw 2024 editions, this is the first time since 2019

Each of these events includes a pre-party mix-in time, shorter attraction waits, unique entertainment, and more.

Additionally, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the event are included with your ticket.

Below are dates and details for the 2025 Disneyland After Dark events:

Sweethearts’ Nite

Dates: January 21, 23, 28; February 4, 6, 9, 11, 13

January 21, 23, 28; February 4, 6, 9, 11, 13 Ticket Sales (on sale no earlier than 9 a.m.): Inspire Magic Key holders presale: December 10th, 2024 All Magic Key holders presale: December 11th, 2024 General public: December 12th, 2024

Celebrate love with a special event for couples as well as families and even “just friends.”

This year’s event will include a new cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A..

Other offerings include a Royal Ball, character encounters, lively music, and more.

90s Nite:

Dates: March 4 and 6th

March 4 and 6th Ticket Sales (on sale no earlier than 9 a.m.): Inspire Magic Key holders presale: December 10th, 2024 All Magic Key holders presale: December 11th, 2024 General public: December 12th, 2024

A nostalgic blast from the past is coming back to Disneyland.

Enjoy dance parties, sing-alongs, and celebrations of your favorite Disney films and music along with other pop culture from the 90s.

As part of the event, 90s on Parade will take to streets and include nods to past parades including The Lion King Celebration and Mulan Parade.

Star Wars Nite:

Dates: April 8, 10, 22, 24, 29; May 1, 4, 6

April 8, 10, 22, 24, 29; May 1, 4, 6 Ticket Sales: To be announced at a later date.

To be announced at a later date. Embark on galactic adventures during a celebration of all things Star Wars.

Characters from the Light and Dark sides of the Force will be present — plus, enjoy unique gatherings and out-of-this-world photo opportunities.

Pride Nite:

Dates: June 16 and 18

June 16 and 18 Ticket Sales: To be announced at a later date.

To be announced at a later date. This annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community brings allies and community members together.

Features of this event include rainbow projections, colorful décor, special entertainment and more.

