Disneyland After Dark 2025 Events Announced, Including Return of 90s Nite and More

With the Disneyland Resort revealing its 2025 calendar this morning, it’s also announced themes for this year’s Disneyland After Dark event slate.
What’s Happening:
- Four popular Disneyland After Dark events are returning in 2025.
- This year’s line-up includes:
- Sweethearts’ Nite
- 90s Nite
- Star Wars Nite
- Pride Nite
- While Sweethearts’ Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite all saw 2024 editions, this is the first time since 2019 that the 90s Nite theme has been used.
- Each of these events includes a pre-party mix-in time, shorter attraction waits, unique entertainment, and more.
- Additionally, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the event are included with your ticket.
- Below are dates and details for the 2025 Disneyland After Dark events:
Sweethearts’ Nite
- Dates: January 21, 23, 28; February 4, 6, 9, 11, 13
- Ticket Sales (on sale no earlier than 9 a.m.):
- Inspire Magic Key holders presale: December 10th, 2024
- All Magic Key holders presale: December 11th, 2024
- General public: December 12th, 2024
- Celebrate love with a special event for couples as well as families and even “just friends.”
- This year’s event will include a new cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A..
- Other offerings include a Royal Ball, character encounters, lively music, and more.
90s Nite:
- Dates: March 4 and 6th
- Ticket Sales (on sale no earlier than 9 a.m.):
- Inspire Magic Key holders presale: December 10th, 2024
- All Magic Key holders presale: December 11th, 2024
- General public: December 12th, 2024
- A nostalgic blast from the past is coming back to Disneyland.
- Enjoy dance parties, sing-alongs, and celebrations of your favorite Disney films and music along with other pop culture from the 90s.
- As part of the event, 90s on Parade will take to streets and include nods to past parades including The Lion King Celebration and Mulan Parade.
Star Wars Nite:
- Dates: April 8, 10, 22, 24, 29; May 1, 4, 6
- Ticket Sales: To be announced at a later date.
- Embark on galactic adventures during a celebration of all things Star Wars.
- Characters from the Light and Dark sides of the Force will be present — plus, enjoy unique gatherings and out-of-this-world photo opportunities.
Pride Nite:
- Dates: June 16 and 18
- Ticket Sales: To be announced at a later date.
- This annual celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community brings allies and community members together.
- Features of this event include rainbow projections, colorful décor, special entertainment and more.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration, a new World of Color will debut and two popular parades along with Wondrous Journeys will return.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
- Finally, the Resort has also announced return dates for
