Disney100 Nighttime Spectacular Returning to Disneyland for Park’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Disneyland’s nighttime spectacular from Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration will return in 2025 as part of the resort’s 70th Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, the Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular will make its grand return.
- The musical projection-based experience pays tribute to the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, with a nod to every feature film made between 1937 and 2023.
- Wondrous Journeys will return with the 70th Celebration kickoff on May 16th, 2025, and will run through Summer 2026.
- Guests should note that Wondrous Journeys will pause performances during the fall and winter months to make way for Halloween and Holiday entertainment offerings.
- Wondrous Journeys includes fireworks on select nights, typically weekends, and during peak travel times, such as summer months and holiday weeks.
About Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park:
- At night, Disneyland will become a magnificent canvas with the return of this beloved nighttime spectacular.
- Wondrous Journeys celebrates the legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios classics that have inspired Walt Disney’s original magic kingdom. Throughout the show, you embark on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling, and heart as you experience moments from beloved stories like Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Moana, Encanto, and more.
- The show features state-of-the-art projection effects that transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America.
- On select nights, the show will be enhanced with fireworks.
