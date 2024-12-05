Celebrate Merry While Celebrating Happy When Holidays Return to Disneyland Resort in 2025

It will be the 70th time that Disneyland has decked their halls.

Though we’re still talking about THIS holiday season at the Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort has revealed their slate of entertainment and events for 2025, which includes the return of holiday favorites next year.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has announced a plethora of entertainment and events for 2025, which also includes the return of Holiday celebrations throughout the resort.

Starting on November 14th, 2025 and running through January 7th, 2026, wintry decor, festive entertainment, and more return to the Disneyland Resort.

This also means that Disney Festival of the Holidays will return to Disney California Adventure

Seasonal entertainment will also likely return, including “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular and A Christmas Fantasy parade

However, it is unclear if World of Color

Disneyland has even noted that the returns of Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular and the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration will be temporarily paused for the return of seasonal Halloween and Holiday offerings, not specifically mentioning World of Color as they did with the others.

Seasonal Holiday-themed attraction layovers will also likely return, including the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday, it's a small world Holiday, Mater's Jingle Jamboree, and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl.

The event will also likely see the return of ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure, complete with special entertainment (this year featuring Encanto and Coco-inspired offerings) and festive menus in the Paradise Gardens area near Goofy's Sky School.

More specifics will likely be announced as we get closer to the debut of next year's offerings.

