Celebrate Merry While Celebrating Happy When Holidays Return to Disneyland Resort in 2025

Though we’re still talking about THIS holiday season at the Disney Parks, Disneyland Resort has revealed their slate of entertainment and events for 2025, which includes the return of holiday favorites next year.
- Disneyland Resort has announced a plethora of entertainment and events for 2025, which also includes the return of Holiday celebrations throughout the resort.
- Starting on November 14th, 2025 and running through January 7th, 2026, wintry decor, festive entertainment, and more return to the Disneyland Resort.
- This also means that Disney Festival of the Holidays will return to Disney California Adventure, which itself features festive menus, live entertainment, and family activities inspired by seasonal celebrations in Southern California.
- Seasonal entertainment will also likely return, including “Believe…In Holiday Magic” nighttime spectacular and A Christmas Fantasy parade at Disneyland Park.
- However, it is unclear if World of Color – Season of Light will return in 2025, as a new show, World of Color Happiness is set to debut as part of the 70th Anniversary festivities.
- Disneyland has even noted that the returns of Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular and the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration will be temporarily paused for the return of seasonal Halloween and Holiday offerings, not specifically mentioning World of Color Happiness as they did with the others. While the infrastructure does have the capability to alternate World of Color offerings, this may not be likely in practice.
- Seasonal Holiday-themed attraction layovers will also likely return, including the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday and “it’s a small world” Holiday at Disneyland Park, as well as Mater’s Jingle Jamboree and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl at Disney California Adventure.
- The event will also likely see the return of ¡Viva Navidad! At Disney California Adventure, complete with special entertainment (this year featuring Encanto and Coco-inspired offerings) and festive menus in the Paradise Gardens area near Goofy’s Sky School.
- More specifics will likely be announced as we get closer to the debut of next year’s offerings.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration, a new World of Color will debut and two popular parades along with Wondrous Journeys will return.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
