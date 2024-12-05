Closing Date Announced for the Red Car Trolley at Disney California Adventure

After 12 years, the transportation attraction will be closing to make way for an expansion to Avengers Campus.

One era of Disney California Adventure will come to a close as the official, permanent closing date for Red Car Trolley has been announced.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed that the Red Car Trolley will discontinue operation after February 8th, 2025 (meaning guests will have one last chance to ride on that date).

Interestingly, that date is actually Disney California Adventure’s 24th anniversary – making for an interesting way to celebrate the occasion.

The closure is due to construction on the two Avengers Campus Avengers Infinity Defense Stark Flight Lab

The Red Car Trolley debuted with Buena Vista Street in 2012. However, over the years, the attraction has had to temporarily close for other various construction projects at the park.

This time, though, changes elsewhere will sadly lead to the end of this unique attraction after a little over 12 years.

