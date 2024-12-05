Walt Disney – A Magical Life to Debut Alongside Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Sure to be a highlight of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary for Disney fans is the all-new Walt Disney animatronic show coming to the Main Street Opera House – and it was revealed that the show will debut alongside the kickoff of the 70th Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney – A Magical Life will debut at the Main Street Opera House theater at Disneyland Park on May 16th, 2025.
- The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.
- After the show’s initial run in the Main Street Opera House, the show will then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
- While the show does debut alongside the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration, it will continue to play when the celebration concludes in summer 2026.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
