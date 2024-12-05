Walt Disney – A Magical Life to Debut Alongside Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

The first-ever animatronic of Walt Disney will debut at the Main Street Opera House on May 16th, 2025.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Sure to be a highlight of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary for Disney fans is the all-new Walt Disney animatronic show coming to the Main Street Opera House – and it was revealed that the show will debut alongside the kickoff of the 70th Celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney – A Magical Life will debut at the Main Street Opera House theater at Disneyland Park on May 16th, 2025.
  • The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.
  • After the show’s initial run in the Main Street Opera House, the show will then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
  • While the show does debut alongside the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration, it will continue to play when the celebration concludes in summer 2026.

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning