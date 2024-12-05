Walt Disney – A Magical Life to Debut Alongside Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

The first-ever animatronic of Walt Disney will debut at the Main Street Opera House on May 16th, 2025.

Sure to be a highlight of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary for Disney fans is the all-new Walt Disney animatronic show coming to the Main Street Opera House – and it was revealed that the show will debut alongside the kickoff of the 70th Celebration.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney – A Magical Life

The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney’s journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

After the show’s initial run in the Main Street Opera House, the show will then play in rotation with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

While the show does debut alongside the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration, it will continue to play when the celebration concludes in summer 2026.

