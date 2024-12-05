Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2025

2025 is a big year at the Disneyland Resort, and another favorite event is returning in the summer, inviting Disney Jr. Fans to Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney for the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party.

What’s Happening:

Along with a number of other reveals for the Disneyland Resort calendar next year comes a returning favorite that is sure to please many fans of Disney Jr.

The special weekend event, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party will be returning to Disney California Adventure in the Summer of 2025.

The event promises a one-day event at Disney California Adventure and two days at the Downtown Disney District filled with lively entertainment, character encounters with Disney Jr. favorites, and plenty of activities that families with young children will enjoy,

Last year,

Many favorite programs were featured, including Disney Jr. 's Ariel, Superkitties , Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse Funhouse and more.

and more. You can get a taste of the fun with our video from the special parade that day below.

Specifics have not been revealed about dates or entertainment offerings, but Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party will be back in the Summer of 2025 at the Disneyland Resort.

If you’d like to participate in any of the special events and fun of 2025 at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More 2025 Happenings at Disneyland Resort: