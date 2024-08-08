Photos / Video: Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party Takes Over Disney California Adventure with Special Cavalcade, Debut of “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” and More

Alongside the main event of D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, an event within the event took place at Disney California Adventure today – the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party. Let’s take a look at all of the fun Disney’s youngest fans could enjoy at this music-filled celebration.

Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party celebrates Disney Jr. characters and stories from series like Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, SuperKitties, and more. Most of the fun could be found within Hollywood Land, including two special stage shows and a fun arts and crafts area.

Winnie the Pooh also debuted a new look during one of the stage shows, showing off his hoodie from Playdate With Winnie the Pooh.

Guests could register their youngsters to be part of the SuperKitties show, which returns from the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Merchandise displays were also themed to the celebration inside Elias & Co. on Buena Vista Street.

Disney Jr.’s Ariel made her Disney Parks during the event, by appearing in the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Cavalcade and in the aforementioned stage show and a meet & greet.

Ariel appeared alongside other Disney Jr. friends in a parade with dynamic drummers and dressed-out vehicles.

After viewing the cavalcade, we also met with Ariel back over in Hollywood Land.

Check out a full video of the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party stage show.

