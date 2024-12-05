Star Wars: Season of the Force 2025 Dates Announced at Disneyland

Star Wars will once again take over Disneyland Park during Season of the Force in 2025.
What’s Happening:
- A galaxy far, far away meets Main Street U.S.A. from March 28th through May 11th, 2025, during Season of the Force in Disneyland Park.
- Season of the Force began in 2015 as a special event in Tomorrowland and has since grown to include activities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Along with the dates of the 2025 event, Disneyland has confirmed two event-exclusive entertainment offerings:
- “Fire of the Rising Moons” will perform nightly at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with epic, new projection effects and galactic music – enhanced with fireworks on select nights (typically weekends and holidays).
- Hyperspace Mountain will return to Tomorrowland, hurtling guests through the galaxy and encountering TIE fighters along the way.
- Past events have also included limited merchandise releases, novelty food items, special character encounters, and Disney PhotoPass event-exclusive Magic Shots.
- Last year’s Season of the Force introduced updates to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue from Disney+ series Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian.
- Stay tuned for additional details about 2025’s Season of the Force event at Disneyland.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration, a new World of Color will debut and two popular parades along with Wondrous Journeys will return.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
