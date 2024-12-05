Star Wars: Season of the Force 2025 Dates Announced at Disneyland

The event will include some new projection effects during Fire of the Rising Moons.
Star Wars will once again take over Disneyland Park during Season of the Force in 2025.

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • A galaxy far, far away meets Main Street U.S.A. from March 28th through May 11th, 2025, during Season of the Force in Disneyland Park.
  • Season of the Force began in 2015 as a special event in Tomorrowland and has since grown to include activities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Along with the dates of the 2025 event, Disneyland has confirmed two event-exclusive entertainment offerings:
    • “Fire of the Rising Moons” will perform nightly at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with epic, new projection effects and galactic music  – enhanced with fireworks on select nights (typically weekends and holidays).
    • Hyperspace Mountain will return to Tomorrowland, hurtling guests through the galaxy and encountering TIE fighters along the way.
  • Past events have also included limited merchandise releases, novelty food items, special character encounters, and Disney PhotoPass event-exclusive Magic Shots.
  • Last year’s Season of the Force introduced updates to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue from Disney+ series Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian.
  • Stay tuned for additional details about 2025’s Season of the Force event at Disneyland.

