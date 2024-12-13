Mickey Delivers Joy to Anaheim Communities During Disneyland Detour on the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

But isn't he ALWAYS at Disneyland?

Mickey’s journey around the world as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive has brought him to the Disneyland Resort, spreading joy and happiness through the Anaheim community.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s journey around the world this week has brought him to his friends at the Disneyland Resort, bringing some magic into the Anaheim community.

This is part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, and Mickey Mouse is on a mission to deliver happiness to children in need around the world this holiday season.

As Mickey makes his way around the globe, he stopped by the Anaheim destination and joined Disney VoluntEARS and Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Jada and Raul, bringing magic to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim & Cypress.

Together they all participated in fun and festive crafts and games, including a special delivery of toys from Mickey himself. Over 30 local Anaheim children experienced a ton of festive fun, brightening their spirits during the holiday season.

Over in Downtown Disney Disneystore.com/ToyDrive

The Disneyland Resort is only the latest stop on Mickey’s Adventure, earlier this week he was in Paris for their annual gift-wrapping event

The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, supporting the Marine Toys for Tots program, aims to create moments of joy for children and families in need this holiday season.

Since 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators personally designed the program’s iconic train logo that’s still used today, Disney has proudly worked with Toys for Tots to bring toys – and happiness – to children in need across the nation, and invites guests to join them in the giving spirit.

Over the past 77 years, Toys for Tots Marines and volunteers have distributed an astounding 677 million toys to over 301 million children, making the holidays a little happier, one gift at a time.