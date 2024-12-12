Mickey, Disneyland Paris Ambassadors and VoluntEARS Join Together for the Annual Gift Wrapping Event

Follow along Mickey’s holiday journey with the Mickey tracker.

This holiday season, Mickey Mouse is spreading joy and magic to children in need.

This initiative focused on preparing gifts for children in hospitals throughout France, leading to the wrapping of over 7,000 gifts.

Mickey Mouse also took part in delivering some of these gifts at the Trousseau Hospital in Paris.

Other stops along his journey were at the Disney Store in Times Square, New York City, where he wrapped presents for children at Walt Disney World.

Even Mickey loves cruising, as he was aboard the Disney Wish in Florida and later to the Bahamas, where he distributed gifts to children in Nassau.

