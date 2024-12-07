Photos/Videos: The Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort are Back and Better than Ever

Build amazing LEGO memories with your family this holiday season!

The Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort season is officially here. The event, presented by Hallmark Channel, invites families into a playful world of festive entertainment, decorations, and seasonal treats.

Brick the Halls at LEGOLAND Florida! LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Holidays presented by Hallmark Channel has returned, and this year the celebration is even bigger. Laughing Place had the opportunity to head over to the Winter Haven located resort to check out all the amazing offerings.

This year’s main addition comes in the form of a brand new LEGO Christmas tree! Sitting at 32 feet high and made of over 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, the ginormous toy creation combines the whimsical fun of LEGO with the spirit of the season. Make sure you stick around for after sunset, as the tree comes to life with plenty of glittering lights.

The LEGO holiday fun doesn’t stop there! Throughout the resort, you’ll find festive meet and greets and activities, including the ability to meet LEGO Santa Claus. You’ll even be able to make your own LEGO creations at Santa’s Toy Build.

Exploring throughout the park, LEGO holiday decorations really bring the event to life.

Heading into MINILAND USA, elves and holiday cheer have been added throughout the impressive scale displays. Make sure you take your time to find all the hidden holiday extras.

While spending the holidays at LEGOLAND Florida, make sure you indulge in some delicious holiday offerings. Throughout the park, several dining establishments have been transformed for the festivities, offering exciting and delicious seasonal treats.

Winter Warmer Bread Bowl | Dragon’s Den

House-made chili served inside a sourdough bread bowl with melted shredded cheddar and green onions.

Home for the Holidays Sandwich | Kick’n Chicken Co.

Tender roast beef on an open-faced sandwich, beef gravy, topped with crispy fried cheese curds.

Gift-Wrapped Brownie | Funnel Cake Factory

A brownie wrapped in a red velvet tempura, topped with a fondant ribbon, whipped cream bow, and an icing Christmas tree.

The Christmas Crepe | Ice Cream & Shakes

Christmas tree-shaped green crepe filled with Nutella and banana, topped with candy coated chocolates, strawberries, and a fondant star.

Snow Day Sundae | Firehouse Ice Cream

Blue colored cookies and cream ice cream, chocolate sauce, and topped with a snowman cookie, a fudgy brownie, whipped topping, and snowflake sprinkles in a souvenir cup.

Merry Maple Apple Fries | Granny’s Apple Fries

Maple walnut ice cream, a warm pearl sugar waffle, Granny Smith apple fries, and crispy candied bacon, drizzled with pure Vermont maple syrup in a souvenir bowl.

Fireside Cheer Cocoa | LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Hot chocolate, whipped cream, cocoa powder, a toasted marshmallow Nutella s’more, and a festive candy cane in a souvenir cup.

Season’s Greetings Swirl | Kingdom Cones

Lime Dole ice cream swirl with cherry flavor, topped with a fondant star and served in a Belgian chocolate cone.

Holly Jolly Candy Apple | LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Caramel apple coated twice in chocolate with Christmas decorations and an icing snowflake on top.

LEGOLAND Florida also hosts a selection of entertainment options for the whole family. In Very Merry Mix Up, the seasonal and silly show brings music, humor and holiday cheer to guests at the resort.

Guests looking to commemorate the holiday memories they built, LEGOLAND offers a selection of merchandise perfect for the holiday event.

As you can see LEGOLAND Florida Resort has plenty of fun festivities to celebrate the holidays. For those looking for more information, visit LEGOLAND’s official website here to buy tickets, book hotel rooms, and more.

