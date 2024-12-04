Celebrity Guests Revealed for LEGOLAND California’s 22nd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

LEGOLAND California will welcome Hallmark Channel stars Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca, as well as charity founder Allison Holker Boss.

Holiday Crashers stars Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca, as well as Allison Holker Boss, the founder of the Move with Kindness Foundation, will be the special guests for LEGOLAND California’s 22nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The special ceremony lighting the park's 35-foot tall LEGO Christmas tree will take place this Friday, December 6th.

Monet is best known for her role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious , while Fonseca is known for her role in CBS’ The Young and the Restless .

Boss is the founder of Move With Kindness, a charity dedicated to her late husband, Stephen tWitch Boss, former DJ and executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

. To support her cause of promoting love and mental health awareness, LEGOLAND California Resort, on behalf of Monet and Fonseca, will contribute $10,000 to the Move With Kindness Foundation at the upcoming ceremony.

Monet, Fonseca and Boss will help pull the switch that lights the family theme park’s 35-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree. Built brick by brick from more than 364,481 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, it took a team of Master Model Builders nearly 3,000 hours to design and build.

Following the special tree lighting, a stunning fireworks display will light up the sky, marking the start of the Resort's festive fireworks shows. These will take place every Saturday in December and nightly from December 21st to 30th.

