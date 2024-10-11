Holidays Return to LEGOLAND California with an Elf Extravaganza

LEGOLAND California Resort is set to turn into an “elf extravaganza” this holiday season, with festive décor, twinkling lights, garland and even falling snow covering the park.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning November 23rd, the holidays will arrive at LEGOLAND California for a festive extravaganza, running select days through January 5th, 2025.
- This year, Santa’s zaniest helpers have taken over Imagination Zone with the new Elf Training Academy, where guests can train to become an elf, taking “elfies” with the all-new LEGO elf characters, Ivy and Frode, or mastering their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party.
- Guests can even mail letters to Santa at the North Pole Postal Service, by dropping them in a special mailbox, where eager elves will ensure they make their way to the North Pole.
- Capture core memories with the iconic three-story-tall twinkling LEGO Christmas tree built out of more than 364,481 LEGO and DUPLO bricks.
- Other holiday festivities include:
- Holiday Fireworks: Watch the elves light up the sky with an end-of-day festive fireworks show on Saturdays in December and December 21st through 30th.
- Holly Hype Dance Party: Join Reindeer Girl and jump, prance and boogie down in this interactive holiday dance party!
- Brickmas Greetings: Meet and greet with the LEGO Toy Soldier, sing along with Toy Soldier’s Marching Band, and get some holiday shopping in at The Big Shop.
- Meet LEGO Santa and Friends: Meet friends including LEGO Snowman, Reindeer Girl, Gingerbread Man, Toy Soldier and new elf characters, Ivy and Frode. Plus, T-Rex Guy has dressed up for the season and is bringing the holiday spirit inside LEGOLAND’s newest land, Dino Valley!
- Jingle Jamboree: Celebrate the holidays with the final show of the day and see favorite LEGO Holiday characters sing and dance to merry tunes.
- The holiday festivities will conclude as LEGOLAND California rings in 2025 on December 31st with dazzling fireworks, delicious treats, festive entertainment, and more at this year’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve.
- Countdown to LEGOLAND California’s version of midnight (which is a kid-approved 7 p.m.), with fireworks and special 3D glasses that turn the bursts into LEGO bricks!
