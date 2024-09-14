Photos/Video: LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick-or-Treat and Monster Skytacular

Last night, LEGOLAND Florida kicked off their annual Brick-or-Treat event with characters, new food, and the debut of their all-new nighttime show Monster Skytacular.

For those wanting a full breakdown of the fun, special event maps are available to know where to pick-up delicious new treats, where seasonal entertainment takes place, and most importantly, where to collect candy!

The new menu items all have a particularly autumnal slant, including a place on the park’s famous apple fries.

Even Miniland USA gets a bit of Halloween fun with new displays for the spooky season.

Speciality characters and performances are all over the park, including Halloween dance parties and meet and greets.

Of course, the biggest moment of the event heads to the skies this year with the all-new show Monster Skytacular. This brand new nighttime show incorporates drones, fireworks, and lights to thrill guests with a spooktacular experience. (With the show taking place over the water, ski stadium seating is available to make the experience even better. No standing!)

Watch: Monster Skytacular Full Show –

Before heading out, some adorable new merchandise items are available to commemorate the fun.

LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick-or-Treat runs every remaining Saturday in September and weekends in October. For more details and how to grab tickets, head here.

