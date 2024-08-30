Legoland Florida Shares Sneak Peek At New Drone Show, “Monster Skytacular”

Legoland Florida has shared a sneak peek at their all new drone show coming to the park for the Halloween season.

Legoland Florida posted a short video to their Instagram today, showing a brief look at their upcoming drone show.

Monster Skytacular will fly high in the skies during Brick-or-Treat nights at the Central Florida theme park, which begin on September 17th.

Based on the footage released, the drones will fly above Lake Eloise, allowing for guests who want to view the show to have the ability to use the theater seating area, usually used for the Brickbeard's Water Sport Stunt Show.

. You can grab tickets to Brick-Or-Treat nights at Legoland Florida here

