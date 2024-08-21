Official Trailer Released for “LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons” Coming to Disney+ in September

Pixar has released the official trailer for LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons, coming to Disney+ in September.

Check out the official trailer and images from the brand-new series of shorts, LEGO Pixar: BrickToons.

In LEGO Pixar: BrickToons , catch up with characters from some of your favorite Pixar movies, including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Brave, and Coco .

, catch up with characters from some of your favorite Pixar movies, including . Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her triplet brothers through a "beary" rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!

Each of the five episodes will tell these familiar stories with a decidedly LEGO twist.

All five episodes will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on September 4th.

You can see the trailer below.