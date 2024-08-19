Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this September, including the premiere of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, two new LEGO animated series, more episodes of Disney Jr.’s Ariel, and the new Nat Geo doc FLY. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – September 8
Thrill-seeker Cricket Green tricks his country family into taking a “road trip” in space, which ends up endangering all of Big City.
TV Shows
- LEGO Pixar: BrickToons
- September 4th – All Episodes Streaming
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
- September 13th – All Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
- September 17th – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- September 24th – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
- Marvel Television’s "Agatha All Along"
- September 18th – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
- September 25th – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel
- September 25th – New Episodes
- Ayla & the Mirrors
- September 27th – New Episodes
- Are You Sure?!
- September 5th – Episode 6
- September 12th – Episode 7
- September 19th – Episode 8
New Library Additions
Wednesday, September 4
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)
Saturday, September 7
- Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, September 11
- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
Friday, September 13
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, September 18
- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)
- How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
- L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, September 25
- FLY
