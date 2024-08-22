Only Five Performances Left for the LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California Resort

Attention LEGO fans! You only have five remaining chances to experience the first LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California Resort.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the end of summer by rocking along with the LEGO-themed parade floats that make up the first-ever LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California Resort.

Only five performances are left before the parade marches away to make room for the return of Brick-or-Treat Monster Party – beginning September 14th.

The final LEGO World Parade performances will be held from August 24th-25th and August 31st-September 2nd.

The Parade features a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a bright red LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and DUPLO.

An exclusive ensemble of LEGO characters accompany these floats, along with more than 50 performers.

Earlier this year, the new Dino Valley area opened at LEGOLAND California, featuring three awesome rides, an interactive build-and-play area and tons of prehistoric fun. Check out our report from the land here