Photos and Video: Dino Valley Opens at LEGOLAND California

Today marked the opening of the new Dino Valley at LEGOLAND California. We got the chance to experience the new land and its various attractions and get plenty of photos and videos.

Before the new land was opened, an opening ceremony kicked off all the fun. Complete with an appearance from LEGO T-Rex Guy, it was a great way to kick off the fun.

Located near the entrance of the park, the new land features three awesome rides, an interactive build-and-play area and tons of prehistoric fun. The land includes dozens of photo opps, games and more.

On the DUPLO Little Dino Trail attraction, dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino adventure. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide and seek with them along the way.

On the Explorer River Quest, guests can embark on a river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex!

Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs on the Coastersaurus. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food.

And finally, the Interactive Dino Area gives guests the chance to dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with LEGO DUPLO bricks in the building zone, and meet and greet with new costume characters.

Dino Valley is now open at LEGOLAND California Resort.