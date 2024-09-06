Frightfully Delicious — Check Out the Halloween-Themed Treats Coming to Legoland Florida’s Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party Event

In addition to classic Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating, the Winter Haven located park will showcase Halloween-themed snacks and desserts at their upcoming seasonal event.

Trick-or-Eat:

Legoland Florida has shared all of the exciting new food coming to the resort for their Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party seasonal event.

The Halloween season party, which takes place on select dates from September 13th through October 27th, features an all-new drone show, live entertainment, limited time attractions, character meet and greets, trick-or-treating, and exciting seasonal snacks.

With seven delicious event day treats, Lego lovers will have plenty of frightfully delicious fun enjoying these new food and beverage options. Let’s check them out:

Mummy Madness Waffles

These delicious waffle sticks are filled with hazelnut sauce and decorated with spooky sprinkles.

Potion #9 Shake

Topped with green buttercream frosting, this purple cookies and cream milkshake is filled with candy worms and gummy eyes. The treat is served in a souvenir mason jar.

Scarecrow’s Caramel Crunch

Get Legoland’s classic crispy apple fries covered with salted caramel soft serve, crushed pretzels, whipped cream, and harvest sprinkles.

Roaring Wicked Chicken

Served on a black bun, guests can enjoy a fiery cheese puff chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

All Bad, No Bite Delight

This chocolate-covered apple is decorated with edible wings, ears, and eyes.

Monster Dog

Enjoy a 2-foot-long hotdog smothered in fried buffalo chicken dip, house-made buttermilk ranch, blue cheese crumbles, green onion and celery.

Pumpkin Patch Bliss

This deliciously festive treat consists of pumpkin ice cream with caramel sauce, pumpkin sprinkles, toffee crumbles and a toffee chocolate cookie.

With the first official day of Brick-or-Treat only one week away, make sure you grab tickets to this family-friendly party. You can get discounted tickets for the Halloween event by buying tickets here

Read More Legoland: