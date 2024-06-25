LEGOLAND Florida Commemorates Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Victory with Miniature Team in Miniland U.S.A.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort celebrated the Florida Panthers' historic Stanley Cup victory by constructing a replica of the team from LEGO bricks, now available to view in Miniland.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort proudly commemorated the Florida Panthers’ historic Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers (4-3) by constructing an entire replica of the team from LEGO bricks and placed into the park’s Miniland U.S.A.
- This special tribute is a heartfelt invitation for the victorious team and all of Winter Haven to honor the team’s win.
- Four LEGOLAND Master Model Builders captured the excitement and energy of the championship-winning moment using more than 4,000 LEGO pieces.
- The builders created 29 hockey players, 20 Florida Panther fans, 18 dance team members and six actual panthers (some even wearing jerseys) gathered on a lawn in Miniland. A few players are holding signs that read, “I’m going to LEGOLAND Florida Resort!” – while various fans are armed with rats in their little LEGO hands ready to throw onto the rink.
- This LEGO brick replica took more than 20 hours to build. You can find this creative exhibit on display near the Miami section of Miniland.
