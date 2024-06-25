LEGOLAND Florida Commemorates Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Victory with Miniature Team in Miniland U.S.A.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort celebrated the Florida Panthers' historic Stanley Cup victory by constructing a replica of the team from LEGO bricks, now available to view in Miniland.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort proudly commemorated the Florida Panthers’ historic Stanley Cup victory over the Edmonton Oilers (4-3) by constructing an entire replica of the team from LEGO bricks and placed into the park’s Miniland U.S.A.

This special tribute is a heartfelt invitation for the victorious team and all of Winter Haven to honor the team’s win.

Four LEGOLAND Master Model Builders captured the excitement and energy of the championship-winning moment using more than 4,000 LEGO pieces.

The builders created 29 hockey players, 20 Florida Panther fans, 18 dance team members and six actual panthers (some even wearing jerseys) gathered on a lawn in Miniland. A few players are holding signs that read, “I’m going to LEGOLAND Florida Resort!” – while various fans are armed with rats in their little LEGO hands ready to throw onto the rink.

This LEGO brick replica took more than 20 hours to build. You can find this creative exhibit on display near the Miami section of Miniland.

