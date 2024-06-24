LEGOLAND Florida To Host “Red, White, & BOOM!” Annual 4th Of July Party

Get ready to break out the red, white, and blue because at LEGOLAND Florida every explosion of color is built brick by brick as this year’s Red, White & BOOM! Returns to the park.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s annual 4th of July party, Red, White & BOOM! returns for one night only on Tuesday, July 4th.

Families can indulge in limited time only treats, fun activities, special entertainment, and extended Park hours for a special fireworks show.

The Park's signature fireworks display, "Touch the Sky," offers a unique viewing experience with special glasses that allow guests to watch fireworks explode into 3D LEGO bricks above Lake Eloise.

Immerse yourself in the celebratory spirit with a giant LEGO American brick flag build activity. Join us as we construct this iconic flag, brick by brick, guided by our Master Model Builders from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get the party started with a rockin ’DJ dance party. This is where your patriotic groove will kick in and you can dance the night away before the fireworks show. This is a party that will have everybody on their feet from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the limited time only and drool-worthy Red, White & Blueberry Sundae featuring two scoops of decadent blueberry cheesecake ice cream, with blueberry sauce, a delicate sugar cookie, and a cloud of whipped cream, topped with playful star-spangled sprinkles and served in a souvenir cup.

The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. Get pumped up to celebrate the 4th of July with the Park’s Fireworks Pre-show Party, which includes fun games and activities from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Then head over to Lake Eloise for a bricktastic firework show at 9:00 p.m.

Red, White & BOOM! Is included in all general Park admission and select annual passes.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is the ultimate vacation destination for families with kids. Located 45 minutes from Orlando and Tampa, the Resort features an interactive, 150-acre Theme Park with more than 50 rides, live shows and themed attractions inspired by popular LEGO brands and characters, a seasonably heated Water Park, that is open year-round, with more than a dozen family water slides, and three uniquely themed on-site accommodations. Located 130 kid-steps away from the Theme Park’s front gate, LEGOLAND Hotel and the new LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel bring the Theme Park fun into the hotel with nightly entertainment, resort pools, and guest rooms with separate adult and child sleeping areas, and in-room treasure hunts. Just across the street, LEGOLAND Beach Retreat features beach-themed bungalows in village-style layout centered around outdoor play areas and unforgettable Florida lake views