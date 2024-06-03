Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party Returning to LEGOLAND Florida This Fall

LEGOLAND Florida Resort's not-so-frightful annual Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party, is set to return this fall from September 14th to October 27th.

What’s Happening:

This family-friendly event will feature special food offerings, safe trick-or-treating, live entertainment, shows, and meet-and-greets with fan-favorite LEGO characters on select Saturdays and Sundays.

Enjoy live entertainment with haunted shows, and interactive performances designed to delight and entertain the entire family.

Ready your souls for a monstrous tidal wave of candy! Enjoy Brick-or-Treat throughout the entire park in completely transformed candy zones. Enjoy safe and interactive trick-or-treating throughout the themed stations, each with a unique LEGO twist.

While snagging tons of candy, snap a selfie with all your favorite LEGO monsters, like LEGO Spider Queen, LEGO Mummy, LEGO Wolf Guy, LEGO Zombie Cheerleader, and LEGO Lord Vampyre at themed meet and greets on-site. They’ll be roaming the Park and ready for some fang-tastic photos!

Indulge in an array of new seasonal delights! This year's party features a frightfully delectable menu of Brick-or-Treats limited-time only bites across the Resort.

Brick-or-Treat takes place on select dates, including September 14, 21, & 28 and October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27.

The special event is included with general park admission, hotel packages, and select annual passes. Special discounts are also available for annual pass holders and Florida residents.

In addition, guests can enjoy even more wicked savings with the Resort’s Book Early & Save 20% Hotel Package, which includes a Hotel stay and Park tickets.