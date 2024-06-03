Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party Returning to LEGOLAND Florida This Fall

LEGOLAND Florida Resort's not-so-frightful annual Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party, is set to return this fall from September 14th to October 27th.
What’s Happening:
- This family-friendly event will feature special food offerings, safe trick-or-treating, live entertainment, shows, and meet-and-greets with fan-favorite LEGO characters on select Saturdays and Sundays.
- Enjoy live entertainment with haunted shows, and interactive performances designed to delight and entertain the entire family.
- Ready your souls for a monstrous tidal wave of candy! Enjoy Brick-or-Treat throughout the entire park in completely transformed candy zones. Enjoy safe and interactive trick-or-treating throughout the themed stations, each with a unique LEGO twist.
- While snagging tons of candy, snap a selfie with all your favorite LEGO monsters, like LEGO Spider Queen, LEGO Mummy, LEGO Wolf Guy, LEGO Zombie Cheerleader, and LEGO Lord Vampyre at themed meet and greets on-site. They’ll be roaming the Park and ready for some fang-tastic photos!
- Indulge in an array of new seasonal delights! This year’s party features a frightfully delectable menu of Brick-or-Treats limited-time only bites across the Resort.
- Brick-or-Treat takes place on select dates, including September 14, 21, & 28 and October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27.
- The special event is included with general park admission, hotel packages, and select annual passes. Special discounts are also available for annual pass holders and Florida residents.
- In addition, guests can enjoy even more wicked savings with the Resort’s Book Early & Save 20% Hotel Package, which includes a Hotel stay and Park tickets.
